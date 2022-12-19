iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

