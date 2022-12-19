Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Down 0.8 %

Allstate stock opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

