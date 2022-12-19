Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $220.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.