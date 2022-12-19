West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5,750.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $226.10 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.44. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

