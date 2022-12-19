Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $772,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

