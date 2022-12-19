984 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $240.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

