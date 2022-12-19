American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,597,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,568,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $152.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

