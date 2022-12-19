Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $210.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

