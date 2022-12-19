SOL Capital Management CO Has $500,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

