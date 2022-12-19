SOL Capital Management CO Buys 185 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.