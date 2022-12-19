5,735 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

