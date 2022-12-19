SOL Capital Management CO Has $662,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 220,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

