iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.45.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

