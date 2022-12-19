SOL Capital Management CO Has $848,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.