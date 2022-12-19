SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,003,000 after purchasing an additional 270,280 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 836.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 211,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $39.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

