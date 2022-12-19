SOL Capital Management CO Has $975,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

