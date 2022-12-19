ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.08% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4,559.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROBO opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

