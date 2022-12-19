SOL Capital Management CO Sells 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

