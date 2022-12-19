Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.15 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

