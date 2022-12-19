Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.67 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

