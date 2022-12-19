IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,891 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

