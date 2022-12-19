CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 1,082,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CES Energy Solutions

CESDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

