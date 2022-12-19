Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

