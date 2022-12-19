Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

