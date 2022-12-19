Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $445.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

