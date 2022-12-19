City Holding Co. Has $38,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.