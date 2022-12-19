Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 9.8% in November

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Employers by 709.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

