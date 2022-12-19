Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

