Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

