Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Decreases By 9.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BST opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

