Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Decreases By 9.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BST opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $51.18.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.