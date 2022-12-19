Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Declines By 9.6%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

