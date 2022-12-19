Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.91 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.