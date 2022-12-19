Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Declines By 10.0%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $10.02 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

