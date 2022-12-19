Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 19,750,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bird Global by 332.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bird Global by 66.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bird Global to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Bird Global Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 149.83%.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

