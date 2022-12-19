Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $239,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $239,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

