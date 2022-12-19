Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Declines By 9.8%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

