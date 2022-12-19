City Holding Co. Sells 275 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

