MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Compass Point started coverage on MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MBI opened at $12.00 on Monday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

