Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declines By 9.7%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 5.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.99. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.77.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

