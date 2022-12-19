AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AOCIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AutoCanada Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

