Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

