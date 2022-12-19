IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

MRVL opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.