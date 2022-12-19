IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.48 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

