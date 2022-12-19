Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $372.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day moving average is $351.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $229.04 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

