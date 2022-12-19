IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $129.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

