Guild Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $129.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

