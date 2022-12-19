RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

