PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

