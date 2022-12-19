Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $36.15 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

