Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

